PA Hero Walk crosses the state to raise money for Pennsylvania veterans

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

YORK, Pa. -- The PA Hero Walk passed through central Pennsylvania Thursday as the walkers make their way across the state from Philadelphia to Pittsburgh.

Taking part in the annual event is one group called the York County Foot Soldiers.

The group marched across York County and through York City Thursday to help raise money for Pennsylvania veterans.

York County Foot Soldiers captain Angie Eveler said "we need to remember our veterans every day. They need our help. They served for us, they wrote a blank check out, up to and including their life, so that we can live in a free country. We can come out and do this today, and we can walk across the state, and raise money."

The PA Hero Walk has a goal of raising $250,000 by the time they reach Pittsburgh at the end of the two-week-long walk.