Penn State unveils retro uniforms, helmets for Sept. 30 game against Indiana

(Gallery photos by Andrew Kalista/FOX43)

STATE COLLEGE — Penn State will wear throwback uniforms for its September 30 Big Ten home football game against Indiana, the team announced today.

They won’t go all the way back to the days when the school colors were pink and black (unfortunately?), but the uniforms will definitely have a retro look, with block numbers from the 1950’s and 1960’s, white stripes on the jersey sleeves, blue stripes on the pants, blue numbers on the helmets, gray facemasks and blue socks with white cleats.

Here are the videos Penn State released announcing the one-game-only uniform change: