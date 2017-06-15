× Pennsylvania reports a May table game revenue increase of more than 4 percent from last year

HARRISBURG — Pennsylvania’s table games revenue for the month of May increased approximately 4.4 percent over proceeds from May of 2016, according to figures released by the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board Thursday.

According to the Gaming Control Board’s website, Pennsylvania casinos generated $74,464,759 in May. Table games revenue from May of 2016 were $71,342,206.

When that amount is combined with the earlier reported May slot machine revenue, total gaming revenue was down 0.89% compared to May of last year.

Hollywood Casino at Penn National Racecourse in Grantville reported table games revenue of $2,970,599 in May. That’s an increase of 0.24 percent from last year. Its total gambling revenue for May, $21,346,494, was down 1.63 percent from May 2016.

Total tax revenue from table games play during May was $12,003,743* with an average of 1,236 tables in operation statewide on a daily basis.