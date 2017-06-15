× Rep. Perry cancels townhall due to security concerns

YORK, PA – Late Thursday night Representative Scott Perry announced on Twitter that he would cancel a weekend town hall meeting due to security concerns.

The town hall meeting was scheduled for June 17, 2017 at Cumberland Valley High School in the dome gym.

1/2 In light of Wednesday's attack, continued security concerns, extensive and myriad discussions with law enforcement and other officials — RepScottPerry (@RepScottPerry) June 16, 2017

2/2 I've decided to postpone our town hall meeting on Saturday. — RepScottPerry (@RepScottPerry) June 16, 2017

In a joint-interview Thursday, House Speaker Paul Ryan and House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi said they were concerned the political climate and incidents like Wednesday’s shooting could indicate an increased threat to lawmakers.

Ryan said it was incumbent on politicians to cool things down across the nation, “What we’re trying to do is tone down the rhetoric, lead by example and show people we can disagree with one another, we can have different ideas without being vitriolic, without going to such extremes.”

He added that members of Congress had to meet with the public and needed to strike a balance between “openness and security.”

Pelosi added, “When we evaluate the needs of our members it’s about protecting the members and their constituents as well.”

At 8:10pm Thursday the hospital where Congressman Steve Scalise was at released the following statement:

“Earlier today, Congressman Steve Scalise underwent a second surgery related to his internal injuries and a broken bone in his leg. He remains in critical condition, but has improved in the last 24 hours. The Congressman will require additional operations, and will be in the hospital for some time. At the request of the family, we will continue to provide periodic updates.”

Wednesday morning a gunman opened fire at a Republican congressional baseball practice, shooting House Majority Whip Steve Scalise and three others.