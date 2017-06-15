× Two Harrisburg residents shot while sitting on porches in separate incidents

HARRISBURG — Two Harrisburg residents were found sitting on their porches with gunshot wounds in separate incidents on Wednesday.

The first incident occurred at 10:51 p.m., when police responded to a call of a shooting on the 300 block of Hummel Street.

When they arrived at the scene, they found a 33-year-old female victim suffering from a gunshot wound. She was alert, and reported that she was shot after a confrontation with another woman.

The suspect that fired the shot was described as a teenage black male with bushy hair in a ponytail.

The second incident happened at 11:44 p.m., when police were summoned to a home on the 600 block of Wiconsico Street for a report of a man shot. They found a 28-year-old man with a gunshot wound sitting on the front porch of his home. He was also alert, and reported he was sitting on his porch when shots rang out and he was struck by a bullet.

No information on the suspect was available.

Police are still investigating both incidents.

Anyone with information concerning either incident is asked to call (717) 255-3170.