U.S. Marshals arrest North Carolina homicide suspect in Chambersburg

CHAMBERSBURG — U.S. Marshals arrested a suspect in a North Carolina homicide in a home in Chambersburg, according to a press release.

Kareem Henderson, 34, is accused of murdering two people in April of 2016. An arrest warrant was issued for him in May. U.S. Marshals in Greensboro, NC tracked Henderson to Chambersburg, where a lead investigator was dispatched to assist in arresting him.

Henderson was apprehended without incident at a residence on Garber Street. He was turned over to local authorities pending judicial proceedings and extradition back to North Carolina.

The USMS worked jointly in this investigation with officers from the Pennsylvania State Police, Harrisburg Bureau of Police, York County District Attorney’s Office, York County Sheriff’s Office, Chambersburg Police Department, Lower Paxton Police Department, Swatara Township Police Department, Pennsylvania Board of Probation and Parole and the Franklin County Drug Task Force.