Verdict in texting suicide trial expected Friday morning

The Massachusetts judge in the texting suicide trial of Michelle Carter will deliver his verdict Friday at 11 a.m. ET, according to the court.

Carter, 20, is on trial for involuntary manslaughter in the death of her boyfriend, Conrad Roy III, who was 18 when he committed suicide in July 2014.

Prosecutors said she berated her vulnerable boyfriend when he had second thoughts about killing himself, listened on the phone to his last breaths and used his suicide to get desperately needed attention from friends. But Carter’s attorney argued she was a troubled, delusional young girl who was “dragged” into the suicidal journey of Roy, who was long intent on killing himself.