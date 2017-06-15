× Videos capture advertising blimp catching fire and crashing at U.S. Open

ERIN — An advertising blimp has crashed at the U.S. Open.

The blimp went down in an open field in the Town of Erin, Washington County sheriff’s officials said.

WARNING: Videos contain profanity

The crash happened east of the grounds, in an open field. Multiple spectators at the Open caught the incident on camera.

In a video, witnesses said workers seemed to be parachuting out of the blimp. First responders are on scene for rescue operations and Flight for Life has been summoned to the scene.