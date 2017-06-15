× Woman overdoses in Arooga’s parking lot with 3-year-old in car

WEST HANOVER TOWNSHIP, Dauphin County — Emergency workers used Narcan to revive a 28-year-old woman who had overdosed on heroin in the parking lot of an Arooga’s restaurant while a 3-year-old child sat in the car.

The incident happened at 6:54 p.m. on May 27, according to the arrest report.

Pennsylvania State Police identified the woman as Maria Gorgo of Harrisburg. They found heroin and related paraphernalia inside the vehicle.

Gorgo has been charged with reckless endangerment, endangering the welfare of a child, driving under the influence and related drug charges.