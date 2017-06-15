× York man found inside White Horse Diner after smashing out front window, police say

JACKSON TOWNSHIP, YORK COUNTY, Pa.–A York man is facing charges after police say he smashed out the front window of a diner early Thursday morning.

Severin Windsor, 23, is charged with burglary, criminal trespass, criminal mischief and public drunkenness.

Officers responded to a burglar alarm at the White Horse Diner located along the 5400 block of Lincoln Highway in Jackson Township around 2:48 a.m. on Thursday.

Investigators found the front door of the restaurant had been smashed out with a large piece of concrete. Winsdor was found inside the restaurant and appeared to be confused while under the influence, according to police reports. Officers found Windsor’s vehicle parked near a business about a quarter mile away.

Windsor was arrested and arraigned on $30,000 bail.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for June 29.