York man found inside White Horse Diner after smashing out front window, police say

Posted 3:35 PM, June 15, 2017, by

Severin Windsor

JACKSON TOWNSHIP, YORK COUNTY, Pa.–A York man is facing charges after police say he smashed out the front window of a diner early Thursday morning.

Severin Windsor, 23, is charged with burglary, criminal trespass, criminal mischief and public drunkenness.

Officers responded to a burglar alarm at the White Horse Diner located along the 5400 block of Lincoln Highway in Jackson Township around 2:48 a.m. on Thursday.

Investigators found the front door of the restaurant had been smashed out with a large piece of concrete. Winsdor was found inside the restaurant and appeared to be confused while under the influence, according to police reports. Officers found Windsor’s vehicle parked near a business about a quarter mile away.

Windsor was arrested and arraigned on $30,000 bail.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for June 29.

 