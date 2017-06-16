A steamy feel to the Father’s Day weekend and the storm threat continues

STEAMY WEEKEND AHEAD

The shower and thunderstorm threat ends late tonight. It’s a muggy rest of the night with warm temperatures in the upper 60s to near 70 degrees Saturday morning. Patchy fog and plenty of cloud cover then sunshine tries to break through later in the afternoon. It is a steamy, very warm day in the middle and upper 80s. A few showers and thunderstorms may bubble up too. The air is thick making it feel uncomfortable to be outdoors for a long

period of time. Most of Father’s Day is dry with showers and storms threatening towards late afternoon and evening. Some of the storms could be strong to severe with gusty winds and heavy downpours main concerns. We are in a marginal risk for severe weather. It is hotter with highs jumping into the upper 80s and lower 90s but with the higher humidity, the heat index will feel much warmer. The thick air remains into week.

NEXT WEEK

Showers and thunderstorms are more widespread for Monday. A cold front crosses during the day. It is still warm in the lower and middle 80s. The humidity doesn’t drop until Tuesday. Drier conditions and cooler temperatures return too. Another system approaches Wednesday. We get a bit of a bump in temperatures and humidity ahead of the front. Thunderstorms are not expected to be widespread but more isolated in nature. Highs are warm in the middle 80s. Thursday is dry with more sunshine. Temperatures climb once again to the middle 80s. It’s even hotter Friday in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees. Storm threat returns too.

MaryEllen Pann,

Chief Meteorologist