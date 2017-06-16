American Red Cross volunteers go door-to-door with smoke alarms

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

YORK, Pa. -- The American Red Cross is going door-to-door in York City to help save lives, and they're not going empty-handed.

Friday, volunteers had buckets of smoke alarms to help make York homes safer.

They'll help install smoke alarms in homes that don't already have one.

Officials with the South Central Pennsylvania Chapter of the Red Cross said it's all about being prepared.

Red Cross chapter executive Matt Leininger said "we propose to reduce fatalities 25 percent a year in the United States due to home fires. That would be approximately 750 lives a year that will be saved when we are done with our five-year nationwide initiative."

Volunteers also helped families develop a home escape plan in the event an emergency or disaster strikes.