Budweiser Clydesdales’ last few days in Central PA

SPRINGETTSBURY TWP, YORK COUNTY, Pa. - The Budweiser Clydesdales are finishing up their week-long stay in Central PA. If you want to catch them over Father's Day Weekend, here's a list of where to head out to enjoy them.

Friday, June 16th – Public viewing of the Clydesdales 10 am – 3 pm

Brewery Products Open House Tours 11 am – 3 pm

Clydesdale One Horse Appearance at Bill Bateman’s/Hanover 4 pm – 6 pm

Saturday, June 17th - Public viewing of the Clydesdales 10 am – 12 noon

Clydesdale Parade in Wrightsville 2 pm – 4 pm

Sunday, June 18th - Public viewing of the Clydesdales 10 am – 3 pm

Clydesdale One Horse Appearance at RT 15 Beverage/Dillsburg 4 pm – 6 pm