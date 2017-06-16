Congressman Scott Perry cancels town hall following congressional baseball practice shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SILVER SPRING TOWNSHIP, CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa.-- One central Pennsylvania congressman is taking precautions in the wake of the congressional baseball practice shooting.

Congressman Scott Perry cancels a town hall meeting with constituents that he had scheduled for the weekend, out of safety concerns.

The town hall was set to be held at Cumberland Valley High School, but after taking recent events under consideration, and receiving concerned calls from constituents, Congressman Scott Perry is playing it safe, and canceled his event.

Saturday in Cumberland County was to be the time and place set for Perry's 20th town hall meeting, until a shooter targeted republican congressman during practice for a congressional baseball game.

Rep. Scott Perry (R-4th District) "based on recent events and the security posture, that we have, we had to make the determination."

Silver Spring Township Police Chief Chris Raubenstein said "obviously there's a concern. When it happens three days before an event you definitely, you can't ignore it"

Perry had scheduled the town hall as an opportunity to meet with his 4th District of Pennsylvania constituents at Cumberland Valley High School.

Silver Spring Township Police Chief Raubenstine was ready to provide security.

"They chose at this time to delay it, I don't believe I know that there's a right or wrong answer to that but I didn't lose any sleep when they said it was cancelled," Raubenstine said.

"This has, and always has been much more than about me, it's not only about the security of me or my staff, it's also about the security and safety of those attending (12)

Perry's town hall is postponed for now, but the Virginia shooting won't stop him from continuing the conversation with voters.

"One of the hallmarks I think of our country, is civil discourse. Even when we disagree, unfortunately, when you have violence connected to political rhetoric or political positions, think that's a very dangerous circumstance," Perry said.

"When your ultimate decision comes down to, 'I think this is the safest thing that can be done,' it's hard to argue that that's a bad decision," Raubenstine said.

Congressman Perry's office was going to cover the costs of having township officers provide security at the event. The township also sent a bill to President Trump's campaign for security provided at an event held here last year, to which the chief believes that bill has yet to be paid.