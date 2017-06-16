× Former Lancaster Barnstormer, Darian Sandford, signs contract with Washington Nationals

LANCASTER, LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– A Lancaster Barnstormer is headed to affiliated baseball.

Darian Sandford, 30, had his contract purchased by the Washington Nationals and has been assigned to play for the AA-team, the Harrisburg Senators.

Sandford is the Atlantic League’s top base stealer with 33, and is tied for the league lead in runs scored with 34. Sandford had been batting .340 this season.

The switch-hitting Sandford was drafted by the Kansas City Royals in 2010 but never made it above Rookie ball in the organization.

Since then, Sandford is well traveled, playing in the CanAm Association, the Pacific Association, the Frontier League and the United League in the past five years before heading to Lancaster this season.

“We are very excited for Darian and proud of him,” said manager Ross Peeples. “He has worked very hard to receive this opportunity. He has improved tremendously since the beginning of the season.”

Sandford is the third Barnstormer to have his contract purchased by a Major League system this year, joining Jeff Kobernus (Seattle) and Elih Villanueva (Boston).