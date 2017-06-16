× Giant/Martin’s recall three types of Nature’s Promise trail mix

CARLISLE, Pa. — Following a recall by Woodstock Farms Manufacturing, Inc., GIANT Food Stores, LLC and MARTIN’S Food Markets announced it removed from sale Nature’s Promise Trail Mixes due to the potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes.

The following products are included in this recall:

Nature’s Promise Organic Campfire Trail Mix, 12oz., UPC 68826706609 with best by dates of 11/23/17 and 12/23/17

Nature’s Promise Cascade Trail Mix, 12 oz., UPC 68826706616 with a best by date of 12/30/17

Nature’s Promise Cranberry Trail Mix, 12 oz., UPC 68826706612 with a best by date of 11/18/17

GIANT/MARTIN’S has received no reports of illnesses to date. Listeria is a common organism found in nature. Consumption of food contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes can cause listeriosis, an uncommon but potentially fatal disease. Healthy people rarely contract listeriosis. However, listeriosis can cause high fever, severe headache, neck stiffness and nausea. Listeriosis can also cause miscarriages and stillbirths, as well as serious and sometimes fatal infections in those with weakened immune systems, such as infants, the elderly and persons with HIV infection or undergoing chemotherapy.

Customers who have purchased these products should discard any unused portions and bring their purchase receipt to GIANT/MARTIN’S for a full refund.

Consumers looking for additional information on the recall may call Woodstock Farms Manufacturing at 1-800-526-4349, option 2. In addition customers may call GIANT/MARTIN’S Customer Service at 1-888-814-4268 for more information. Customers can also visit the GIANT or MARTIN’S websites.

SOURCE: Giant/Martin’s Press Release