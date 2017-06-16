× Gov. Wolf urges Pennsylvania men to take Father’s Day pledge to end gender violence

HARRISBURG — Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf is urging men across the state to join him in taking the Father’s Day Pledge to end gender violence.

Wolf is joining members of the Philadelphia Phillies and Pittsburgh Pirates, along with other elected officials and men across Pennsylvania in committing to never use violence in relationships, speak up, support work to end gender violence, and to be a mentor to younger men.

“It is important that all Pennsylvanians work towards reducing violence of all forms, but domestic violence is particularly damaging to women, kids and our communities,” Governor Wolf said in a press release. “Strong men respect women and by speaking out and raising awareness about the dangers for women and families, we can help end gender violence and make our communities more safe”

Governor Wolf encouraged fellow Pennsylvanians to take the Father’s Day Pledge to End Gender Violence at http://pasaysnomore.com.