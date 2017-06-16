× Harrisburg man arrested on burglary, assault and strangulation charges in domestic incident

HARRISBURG — Police arrested a Harrisburg man for allegedly forcing his way into a home and repeatedly assaulting a victim in a domestic disturbance early Friday morning.

Upper Allen police were called to a home in the 700 block of Cumberland Pointe Circle at 3:45 a.m. An investigation determined that the suspect, Kenneth Woodruff, forced his way into the victim’s home and repeatedly assaulted the victim. He fled the scene before police arrived.

Later in the morning, Harrisburg police arrested Woodruff at his residence. He is charged with Burglary, Criminal Trespass, Strangulation, Simple Assault, Theft by Unlawful Taking and Criminal Mischief.

Woodruff was arraigned by Magisterial District Judge Elizabeth Beckley and committed to Cumberland Valley Prison in lieu of $20,000 bail.