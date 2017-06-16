Lebanon police seeking suspect in food store robbery

LEBANON — Lebanon police are seeking help in identifying a suspect in the reported robbery of a food store Friday afternoon.

Police say a male suspect entered Zweier’s Foodkart at 12:07 p.m. and demanded money from a female clerk. No firearm was shown, and the suspect did not say he was armed, but the clerk said his right hand stayed in his jacket pocket during the robbery.

The suspect fled in an unknown direction with an unknown amount of money. He was described as a white or Hispanic male of average height with a short beard. He was wearing a black hooded top, dark-colored jeans, a black baseball hat and white sneakers. There was obvious swelling on the left side of his face. Prior to the robbery, the suspect told two witnesses that he had an abscessed tooth.

Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to call the Lebanon City Police Department at (717) 272-2054, or Crime Stoppers at (717) 270-9800.