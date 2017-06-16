× New Cumberland man will serve 9-18 years in state prison for handgun and heroin possession

HARRISBURG — A 25-year-old New Cumberland man will serve nine to 18 years in state prison for handgun and heroin possession after pleading guilty before Dauphin County Court of Common Pleas Judge Richard Lewis on Wednesday.

Kedrick L. Williams pleaded guilty to Person Not to Possess a Firearm, Recklessly Endangering Another Person and Felony Heroin Possession. The sentence was pursuant to a plea agreement.

On Sept. 13, 2014, Williams got in an argument with Charles Tate III of Harrisburg near the intersection of 14th and Reese Streets in Harrisburg. Witnesses told police that Williams appeared to have a handgun in his pants pocket during the argument. After the argument ended, both men walked away. But shortly thereafter, an exchange of gunfire took place on the 1400 block of Reese Street. Witnesses said Tate fired at Williams, with Williams returning fire. Tate was shot once in the chest and died at the scene. Several 9mm and 40 caliber shell casings were recovered at the scene, but ballistic tests revealed that the weapon police believed to be in Williams’ possession was not the weapon that killed Tate. But because of his previous criminal history, Williams was not allowed to possess a handgun.

Several hours after the incident, Williams appeared intoxicated near the crime scene and was stopped. He was found in possession of approximately 90 baggies of heroin (about 3 grams).

The case was investigated by Harrisburg Police Detective Rick Iachini and was prosecuted by Senior Deputy District Attorney Stephen R. Zawisky.