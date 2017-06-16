× Pennsylvania’s unemployment rate climbed to 5 percent in May

HARRISBURG — Pennsylvania’s unemployment rate climbed on-tenth of a percentage point to 5.0 percent in May, the state Department of Labor & Industry reported Friday.

The commonwealth’s rate remained above that of the national rate (4.3 percent), which decreased one-tenth of a percentage point in May.

Since May of last year, Pennsylvania’s unemployment rate is down one-half of a percentage point, while the national rate declined by four-tenths from last May.

Pennsylvania’s civilian labor force was up 11,000 over the month to 6,475,000. Resident employment increased by 2,000 while the unemployment count expanded by 8,000.