Police confirm no active shooter incident at Chambersburg Hospital, investigation ongoing

CHAMBERSBURG, FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa.– Chambersburg Police have confirmed that there was no active shooter incident at Chambersburg Hospital late Thursday evening.

On June 15 at approximately 11:25 p.m., police were dispatched to Chambersburg Hospital for a report of an active shooter.

The original call was received by phone at the hospital switchboard from a male who identified himself as “Eric.” The switchboard passed the information along to hospital security who called 911.

The hospital was placed on lock down while police and hospital security conducted a search of the hospital for any suspicious persons and other evidence.

After the search was completed, police determined that there was no evidence to support an active shooter situation at the hospital, and there were no injuries to staff or patients during the incident.

Police are continuing the investigation, and have revealed that the suspect utilized a cell phone to make the call to the hospital and was likely calling from another state.

Charges of False Alarm to Public Safety are pending against the suspect.

Anyone with information regarding this incident may submit a tip or contact the Chambersburg Police Dept. at 717-264-4131.