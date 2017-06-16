× Police investigating late night shooting that left one injured in Lancaster City

LANCASTER CITY, LANCASTER, Pa.– One person is injured and police are investigating the incident.

On Thursday, June 15 at approximately 11:30 p.m., police responded to the 400 block of Fremont Street for a report of shots fired.

While en route, police observed a vehicle that appeared to be fleeing the area, and stopped it in the 400 block Lafayette Street.

When they approached the vehicle, police found that one of the occupants had a gun shot wound to the chest, and transported him into the police vehicle and then the hospital.

On the 400 block of Fremont Street, police found shell casings and a magazine from a semi-automatic pistol on the ground. Police also found at least two unoccupied cars that were struck by gunfire as well.

Detectives are conducting additional follow up investigations and interviews.If anyone has any information on this shooting they are asked to contact Det. Ginder at 717-735-3345 gindert@lancasterpolice.com or Lancaster Crime Stoppers at (800) 322-1913, or you can anonymously Text a Tip to Crime Stoppers by using your cell phone. Text LANCS plus your message to 847411. Callers may remain anonymous and do not have to give their names.