Route 74 bridge over Big Buffalo Creek in Perry County to close next week

SAVILLE TOWNSHIP, Perry County — The Route 74 bridge over Big Buffalo Creek in Perry County will be closed to all traffic starting on Tuesday, June 20, PennDOT announced Friday.

The closure will last until early August. It is being done so that concrete repairs can be made on the bridge, along with the placement of a latex-modified concrete overlay intended to extend the service life of the bridge deck.

A detour will direct motorists around the bridge closure by way of Route 849, Middle Ridge Road (S.R. 4008), Mansville Road (S.R. 4003) and Erly Road (S.R. 4010).

The repair work is part of a $7.4 million contract covering repairs to nearly two dozen bridges in south central Pennsylvania.

The bridge, located about four miles south of Ickesburg, carries an average daily traffic volume of a little over 1,700 vehicles.