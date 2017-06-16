× Suspect in a Harrisburg porch shooting arrested

HARRISBURG — A suspect in a shooting that wounded a Harrisburg woman Wednesday night has been arrested.

Harrisburg police say the shooting occurred at 10:51 p.m. on the 300 block of Hummel Street. When police arrived at the scene, they found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound sitting on her front porch. She reported that she was shot by a teenage black male with bushy hair in a ponytail following a confrontation with another woman.

After investigating, police arrested Dale Dean Jr., 30, of Harrisburg. He is charged with criminal attempted homicide, aggravated assault and an additional weapons charge.