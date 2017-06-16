× York man arrested on outstanding warrant, found to be in possession of heroin

LANCASTER, LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– Police arrested a wanted man after spotting him driving, and was found to be in possession of heroin and cash.

Shawn Morant, 49, of York, is facing charges of possession with intent to deliver heroin.

On Thursday, June 15 at approximately 6:30 p.m. police observed a vehicle driven by Morant. Officers knew he was wanted on an outstanding warrant for a previous drug delivery, and stopped the vehicle in the 1st block of W. Vine Street.

Morant was arrested without incident and was found to be in possession 45 bags of heroin ($450 street value) and over $2,400 in cash.

Morant was arraigned on charges and committed to Lancaster County Prison in lieu of $500,000 bail.