A few Father’s Day thunderstorms, severe threat Monday

FATHER’S DAY: Temperatures continue to climb on Father’s Day with highs in the upper-80s and low-90s. We’re keeping that muggy feel. A few thunderstorms will be possible in the late afternoon and early evening. If storms develop, they will have the potential to be strong with heavy rain and gusty winds. They will pop-up and strengthen quickly before fizzling out.

SEVERE RISK MONDAY: A mild and muggy start with lows in the mid-70s. Dew points throughout the day will rise into the low-70s with highs in the mid-80s. This will give us a potential for severe weather. As of Saturday evening, York, Lancaster and Lebanon counties are in an enhanced risk for severe weather, a 3 on scale of 1-to-5. The rest of the area in a slight risk, a 2 out of 5. High winds, heavy rain and small hail are the main threats, but depending on clearing of clouds throughout the day, the tornado threat is low, but not zero.

THE REST OF THE WEEK: We dry out for Tuesday with highs in the low 80s. The rest of the week has off-and-on low thunderstorm chances with lows in the low-to-mid 60s through Thursday and highs in the mid-to-upper 80s.