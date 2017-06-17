× Attorney General announces charges Hershey man charged with unlawful contact with a minor

HARRISBURG, Pa — Attorney General Josh Shapiro announces charges against a Hershey man after soliciting sex from an undercover agent posing as a 14-year-old boy.

Adam Lichvar, 31, of Hershey was arrested and charged on Thursday after he solicited sex from an undercover agent with the AG’s Office, posing as a 14-year-old boy online.

The agent told Lichvar that his parents had left him alone in a hotel, while they were visiting from out of town. Lichvar, knowing the undercover agent was under-age, then sent explicit images and arranged for them to meet for sex.

When Lichvar arrived at the meeting place, he was arrested by agents with the Attorney General’s Office and taken to Dauphin County Prison where bail was set at $150,000. He posted bail and was released pending a preliminary hearing on Jun 29.

Adam Lichvar is charged with three counts of Unlawful contact with a minor, two counts of Involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, and one count of Criminal use of communication.