Attorney General charges Hershey man with Unlawful Contact with a Minor

HARRISBURG, Pa — Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro announces charges against a Dauphin County man who solicited sex from an undercover agent posing as a 14-year-old boy.

Adam Lichvar, 31, of Hershey, was arrested and charged on Thursday after he solicited sex from an undercover agent with the AG’s Office, posing online as a teenage boy.

The agent told Lichvar that his parents had left him alone in a hotel, while they were visiting from out-of-town. Lichvar, knowing the undercover agent was under-age, then sent explicit images and arranged for them to meet for sex.

When Lichvar arrived at the meeting place, he was arrested by agents with the Attorney General’s Office and taken to Dauphin County Prison where bail was set at $150,000. He posted bail and was released pending a preliminary hearing on June 29th.

Adam Lichvar is charged with three counts of Unlawful Contact with a Minor, two counts of Involuntary Deviate Sexual Intercourse, and one count of Criminal Use of Communication.