Capital City Aiport hosts celebration for 75 years of aviation in Cumberland County

FAIRVIEW TOWNSHIP, Cumberland County, Pa. — Capital City Airport hosted a Community Day in Cumberland County on Saturday.

It was all in celebration of 75 years of private and general aviation flying at CXY.

Event attendees had the opportunity to speak to pilots and aircraft owners. They also got to learn more about the important role aviation plays in our community.

“There’s a shortage of pilots coming and it could be a very good career path down the road for people, so if we can get people interested in that, get people interested in aviation at the local level, that should jump off the industry moving forward,” said Scott Miller, Capital City Airport Spokesperson.

CXY has more than 25,000 corporate, charter and private aircraft operations every year.