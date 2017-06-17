× Donegal Brings Home State Gold by Defeating Ceder Cliff, Dallastown Falls Just Short

State College, Pa. – The PIAA hosted round two of the State Championships Friday in State College. Three local teams were hoping to claim state gold.

In 5A softball it was an all District III match-up between the Indians of Donegal and the Colts of Cedar Cliff. Donegal looking to claim their second state of the year (won in 2016 field hockey), while Cedar Cliff was looking to cap their magical post season run.

In the baseball 6A championship Dallastown was looking for the programs first title. The Wildcats have rattled off 20 straight wins with great pitching and amazing defense. Both of those were on display during play Friday.

While softball got to play under beautiful skies, mother nature made here presence known causing a three hour and fifteen minute rain delay for the Dallastown game.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

40.812278 -77.852425