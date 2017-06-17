Judge grants a mistrial in Cosby sexual assault case

(CNN) — After 52 hours of deliberation, the jury is “hopelessly deadlocked” on all charges in the Bill Cosby case. The judge has declared a mistrial.

The jurors — five women and seven men — were unable to come to a unanimous decision in a courtroom battle closely watched by the public as well as dozens of women who have accused Cosby of similar misconduct in the past.

Cosby faced three charges of aggravated indecent assault.

According to the Montgomery County District Attorney, the Commonwealth will re-try Bill Cosby.

A new trial date will be set.

Cosby will remain out on bail.