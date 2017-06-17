Motorcycle driver severely injured in crash in Lancaster County

PROVIDENCE TWP., LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — State police are investigating a major motorcycle crash in Lancaster County. It happened near the 1200 block of Rawlinsville Road in Providence Township. Neighbors told police they heard the motorcycle accelerate right before the crash. Authorities say the driver crossed the center lines, hit a truck, and an embankment twice.

Troopers say the male driver was rushed to the hospital with severe and traumatic injuries to the right side of his body. Police say he is expected to survive. The cause is still under investigation.