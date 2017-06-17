NFL coach & York native Bruce Arians donates thousands to York City Parks

YORK, Pa. — York native and Arizona Cardinals Football Coach, Bruce Arians, stopped by the Memorial Park Complex in York on Saturday to share some exciting news.

The NFL coach announced he and his wife will donate $100,000 toward the creation of the York City Parks Conservancy.

The Parks Conservancy’s mission will be to preserve, restore and improve public parks throughout the White Rose City.

Arians says donating the money is a way for him to give back to the parks that gave him lifelong memories of playing football as a kid, and a contributed to a successful career.

“We’re going to try to raise as much money and blow that $3-million thing away,” said Bruce Arians. “I know what this park means to the guys I grew up with because they are all successful, too.”

The Parks Conservancy’s initial goal was to raise $3 million. Now with Arians contribution, it hopes to hit of total of $4 million.