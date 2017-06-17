One person suffers minor injuries in a morning crash in York County

WINDSOR TOWNSHIP, YORK COUNTY, Pa — The lone driver of a car is only suffering from minor injuries after an accident early Saturday morning in Windsor Township.

Emergency crews were dispatched to the 1200 block of Felton Road in Windsor Township for a single vehicle crash with entrapment. When crews arrived on scene, they found one car on it’s side, with severe damage to the passenger side.

It took crews about 30 minutes to free the lone driver from the car according to Officer James Hess Jr. of York Area Regional Police. The driver was then transported to York Hospital with very minor injuries.

It’s still unclear how the driver lost control of his car.

He was wearing a seat-belt at the time of the crash.