Youth Field Day in Dauphin County gets kids outside

HARRISBURG, Dauphin County, Pa. — Getting kids off the couch to play outside can be a tough task these days, but on Saturday, that’s exactly what boys and girls in Dauphin County did.

It was all for the 25th Annual Youth Field Day program, organized by the Capital Area Sportsmen for Youth.

The program offers kids ages 8 to 16 the opportunity to take part in learning fishing, shooting, primitive skills and more.

Organizers also talked to kids about conservation, wildlife and outdoor safety.

“This is a field day to get the kids out and experience all kinds of outdoor activities, get them away from the television, video games, and show them there more to do than just that,” said Bob Rhoads, Trustee for Capital Area Sportsman for Youth.

All of the events were free for the kids, thanks to the Capital Area Sportsmen for Youth and the Harrisburg Hunters and Anglers.