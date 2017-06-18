× Appalachian Trail Music Festival brings community and hikers together in Cumberland County

SOUTH MIDDLETON TOWNSHIP, Cumberland County, Pa. — Friends and families got outside and enjoyed the nice weather in Cumberland County Sunday.

It was all for the Boiling Springs Appalachian Trail Music Festival at the Appalachian Trail Conservancy in South Middleton Township.

The free event offered music, food, activities and a wide range of local vendors.

People hiking along the trails, also stopped by and join in on the community fun.

“It’s a great time to celebrate Boiling Springs as an Appalachian Trail community and the hikers,” said Jorie Hanson, member of Boiling Springs Appalachian Trail Community Committee.

More than 150 people attended the music festival.