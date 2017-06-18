× Budweiser Clydesdale’s spend last day in York County for “Made in America” tour

SPRINGETTSBURY TOWNSHIP, York County, Pa. –Today was the last day the Budweiser Clydesdale’s were in York County.

It was all for the Anheuser-Busch “Made in America” tour, visiting towns across the United States.

The tour featured more than 10 Clydesdale’s up for show and arrived at Brewery Products on North Sherman Street in York earlier this week.

People who attended the event were able to stop by and see the 2,000 pound beauties.

“We are on the road over 300 days out of the year and we have three touring hitches, East Coast, West Coast and the Midwest,” said Burton Wesbrook, handler.

The Clydesdale’s next stop will be in Johnstown Pennsylvania.