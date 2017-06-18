× Carlisle man charged with robbery for stealing $8

CARLISLE, CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa — A Carlisle man is charged with robbery after stealing a wallet with $8 inside.

Howard Tyrone McLean Jr., 39, of Carlisle, is charged with robbery, theft by unlawful taking and harassment after he allegedly robbed a man of his wallet, with just $8.75 inside.

On Friday afternoon, around 3 p.m., Carlisle Police were dispatched to the parking lot of Super 7 on the 300 block of North Hanover Street. The victim told officers on scene that a man pushed him in the chest and stole his wallet with $8.75 inside, according to Carlisle Police.

McLean was located by officers a short time later on the 100 block of North Pitt Street. He was taken into custody with a total of $10.25 in his pocket.

McLean remains in Cumberland County Prison in lieu of $50,000 bail.