Carlisle police searching for person of interest for unauthorized use of credit card

CARLISLE, CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa — Police in Carlisle are searching for a person-of-interest for unauthorized use of a credit card.

Officials say the victim used a Member’s 1st Federal Credit Union ATM inside of a Giant. He forgot to remove his card from the machine before going to the teller for help.

While the victim was speaking with the teller, his bank card was used while still inside the ATM, and an undisclosed amount of money was withdrawn.

Anyone with information on this incident or the identity of the pictured person is asked to contact Carlisle Police.