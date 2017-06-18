× Drive-by shooting outside of Harrisburg bar leaves one man injured

HARRISBURG, Pa — Harrisburg Police are investigating a shooting where a patron was shot outside of a bar in a drive-by shooting in Harrisburg .

According to Harrisburg Police, officers were conducting a bar check at SD’s Lounge on the 2900 block of North 7th Street when they heard shots ring out just before 2 a.m.

Police learned that a man was sitting in his vehicle when a silver/gray mini-van with tinted windows drove by, with the passenger door open. One of the passengers opened fire, striking the victim.

The uncooperative victim was taken to Heresy Medical Center for treatment. No word on his condition.