Gunfire reported at Mali tourist resort

(CNN) — Shots have been fired at a resort near Mali’s capital Bamako, according to a tweet from the UN Mission to the country.

The tweet reads: “shots fired at Le Campement #Kangaba, tourist camp in the suburbs of #Bamako #Mali.”

Le Campement is located on the outskirts of the capital, about 30 minutes from downtown Bamako.