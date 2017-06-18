× Royer’s Flowers helping to fight hunger in Lancaster County

EAST HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, Lancaster County, Pa. — Royer’s Flowers kicked off a food drive Sunday called “Stems Hunger” in Lancaster County.

The annual event helps the Central Pennsylvania Food Bank and The Greater Berks Food Bank.

The shop locations will be accepting non-perishable food items and in return you’ll receive a free carnation.

Event organizers say the event is all about giving back to those in need.

“It’s important for us to give back to the community and this is one of the really good ways to give back and help people in the community that really need it,” said Samantha Vargas, North Lancaster Royer’s Flowers manager.

Donations will be accepted at all Royer`s Flowers locations through July 1st.

For more information on how you can help, be sure to contact your nearest Royer’s Flowers location.