Royer’s Flowers is helping fight hunger in Central Pennsylvania

EAST HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, Lancaster County, Pa. — Royer’s Flowers kicked off its annual food drive Sunday, called Royer’s Flowers “Stems Hunger.”

The event will help the Central Pennsylvania Food Bank and the Greater Berks Food Bank.

All Royer’s locations are now accepting non-perishable food items and, in return, donors will receive a free carnation.

Event organizers say the food drive is all about giving back to those in need.

“It’s important for us to give back to the community and this is one of the really good ways to give back and help people in the community that really need it,” said Samantha Vargas, Manager of the North Lancaster Royer’s Flowers location.

Donations will be accepted at all Royer’s Flowers locations through July 1st.

For more information on how you can help, contact your nearest Royer’s Flowers location.