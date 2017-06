× Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Mifflin County until 8:15 p.m.

STATE COLLEGE, Pa.– The National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Mifflin, Centre and Snyder Counties until 8:15 p.m.

People living in these counties are urged to seek shelter. Stay with FOX43 for more weather updates as they come in to the Weather Center.

Here’s a look at your latest forecast: http://via.fox43.com/Zg29y