× Upper Allen Police search for suspects who stole car, crashed and fled scene

UPPER ALLEN TOWNSHIP, Cumberland County, Pa. — Upper Allen Township Police in Cumberland County are searching for the suspects who stole a car, crashed it and then left the scene.

It happened on Saturday, around 1:50 a.m., on the 400-block of Gettysburg Pike.

According to police, they received a call that the suspects stole the car, and after driving off, hit a curb and crashed into the side of a cycle studio on the 2100 block of Fisher Road.

When police arrived, the suspects were already gone.

Anyone with information is asked to call Upper Allen Township Police at

(717) 238-9676. You may also submit a tip online at upperallenpolice.com if you wish to remain anonymous.