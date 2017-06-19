A more comfortable, beautiful day ahead for Tuesday

STORMS FOLLOWED BY COOLER, LESS HUMID CONDITIONS

Thunderstorms come to an end this evening but a few showers may linger longer in the east before exiting. Skies will slowly clear as the winds pick up and usher in drier, more comfortable air. A great day to get outdoors with plenty of sunshine and highs in the lower 80s. Wednesday is looking pretty good too aside from an isolated shower or thunderstorm. Readings in the lower 80s again. High pressure dominates Thursday keeping us dry. It is warmer in the upper 80s. Showers and thunderstorms are possible Friday with a frontal boundary crossing the region. They could linger into the start of the weekend. Despite clouds and storms, it is still quite warm and humid in the upper 80s.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK

After a few morning showers, the rest of the day is dry with partly cloudy skies. Comfortable conditions makes it ideal to be outside. Temperatures are not as warm in the middle 80s. More showers and thunderstorms return for Sunday. Readings are back into the lower 80s. Monday is more refreshing and comfortable with temperatures a tad below seasonable averages only topping out in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees.

Stay “Weather Smart” with the FOX43 Weather team!

Have a good day!

MaryEllen Pann,

Chief Meteorologist