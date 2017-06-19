× Card skimming devices discovered at Harrisburg gas station

HARRISBURG, Pa. — On June 2nd, Susquehanna Township Police were called to the Sunoco Gas Station on North Front Street in Harrisburg for a report of credit card skimming devices.

There were two devices found installed inside of the pumps that connected directly to the credit card readers. The suspect is unknown at this time.

Anyone with any information or similar incidents with similar devices can contact Detective Darryl Brown at 717-909-9142, or dbrown@susquehannatwp.com.