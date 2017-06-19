× Dauphin County’s largest public park opens today

MIDDLE PAXTON TOWNSHIP, DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.

Detweiler Park opens with a ribbon cutting, Monday.

Young children and teens from summer camps at Wildwood Park, state and Dauphin County officials, and members of the Detweiler family help with the cutting.

The land for the 411-acre park comes from the Detweiler family. For scale, 411-acres is about 300 football fields. This is Dauphin County’s largest public park.

The family sold the land for $2.4 million dollars to Dauphin County, and gave the County nearly $1 million dollars to help buy the land. The remaining 1.4 million came from grants provided by Hollywood Casino and Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources.

Detweiler Park has nine miles of walking trails. From those trails, you’ll see a lot of natural diversity like meadows, fields, woodlands, wetlands, ponds, and streams. You can also see a farmhouse and a fish hatchery maintained by the Dauphin County Anglers and Conservation Club.

Temporary parking for the park is located in the back parking lot of the Dauphin County Agriculture and Natural Resources Center.

There are no restrooms at the park, and you are asked to leave with any trash you create.

Meteorologist Drew Anderson had a chance to preview the park on FOX43 Morning News.