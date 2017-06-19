× FOX 43 Sports Poll: Who will make out better in the proposed Sixers-Celtics trade?

The Philadelphia 76ers and the Boston Celtics are expected to make the terms of blockbuster trade that will affect this week’s NBA draft official today.

Under the reported terms of the deal, the Sixers will send Boston their No. 3 overall pick and a future first-round pick — either the 2018 first-rounder they have coming from the Los Angeles Lakers or the 2019 first-rounder coming to them from the Sacramento Kings, depending on where the Lakers pick lands next year — in exchange for the Celtics’ No. 1 pick this year.

Philly is then expected to select University of Washington freshman Markelle Fultz.

Depending on which NBA analyst you read, the Sixers are either fleecing the Celtics and landing a sure-fire star at point guard, or Boston GM Danny Ainge landed a king’s ransom to move down two spots in this year’s draft.

